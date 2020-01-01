Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Says He Is No Longer Bound By Nuclear Missile Moratorium

NPR Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
He stopped short of saying he was breaking off nuclear negotiations with the U.S. President Trump has repeatedly touted the testing moratorium as a political victory.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: North Korea: strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall

North Korea: strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall 02:39

 North Korea's Kim's New Year speech may unveil key policy changes to ease sanctions, say geopolitical analysts.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift' [Video]U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

U.S. envoy in S. Korea amid Pyongyang pressure [Video]U.S. envoy in S. Korea amid Pyongyang pressure

Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Pyongyang stepped up pressure on Washington to make concessions to revive stalled denucleasisation talks..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea no longer bound by self-imposed Moratorium on Nuclear Tests: Kim Jong-un

Seoul [South Korea] Jan 1 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that he is longer bound by his self-imposed moratorium on a long-range missile and...
Sify

North Korea Is No Longer Bound by Nuclear Test Moratorium, Kim Says

Kim Jong-un said North Korea was free of a self-imposed pause on testing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles, which President Trump had called a diplomatic...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.