North Korea's Kim Jong Un Says He Is No Longer Bound By Nuclear Missile Moratorium

He stopped short of saying he was breaking off nuclear negotiations with the U.S. President Trump has repeatedly touted the testing moratorium as a political victory.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift' The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36Published 2 days ago U.S. envoy in S. Korea amid Pyongyang pressure Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Pyongyang stepped up pressure on Washington to make concessions to revive stalled denucleasisation talks.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:24Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources North Korea no longer bound by self-imposed Moratorium on Nuclear Tests: Kim Jong-un Seoul [South Korea] Jan 1 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that he is longer bound by his self-imposed moratorium on a long-range missile and...

Sify 4 hours ago



North Korea Is No Longer Bound by Nuclear Test Moratorium, Kim Says Kim Jong-un said North Korea was free of a self-imposed pause on testing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles, which President Trump had called a diplomatic...

NYTimes.com 8 hours ago





Tweets about this