Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Welcome to 2020: Predictions for the new year that almost certainly won't happen

CTV News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
From flying cars to Amazon packages delivered by drone, CTVNews.ca takes a look at predictions for 2020 that simply haven’t come true yet.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fireworks in North Korea mark the New Year [Video]Fireworks in North Korea mark the New Year

Huge crowds of North Koreans gathered in Pyongyang to countdown to midnight and welcome in the New Year with a firework display.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Usher has 'grown' as an artist [Video]Usher has 'grown' as an artist

Usher has 'grown' as an artist He has been releasing studio albums since 1994, and as he prepares to welcome in the start of a new decade on New Year's Day, he has reflected on the last 10 years of his..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

5 expectant bike tech trends to expect in 2020

5 expectant bike tech trends to expect in 2020Welcome to Riding Nerdy, TNW’s fortnightly dive into bicycle-based tech, where we go into too much detail and geek out on all things related to pedal-powered...
The Next Web

The Five Most Important Oil Stories Of 2019

I close out every year with a story on how my annual predictions fared, followed by what I felt were the top energy stories of the year. I then open up the new...
OilPrice.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.