Kim Jong Un Says North Korea No Longer Bound By Testing Moratorium

#Autismmomlife RT @BNONews: US-NORTH KOREA DEAL FALLS APART - Kim says US failed to reward North Korea's pause in testing - Says no reason to continue pau… 3 minutes ago ECIG CANADA ZONE Kim Jong Un Says North Korea May Test Again : NPR https://t.co/ad9f5cnDL7 https://t.co/dpouT11Hic 7 minutes ago just teddy RT @WSJ: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the world will witness a “new strategic weapon” from the isolated regime in the near future h… 8 minutes ago jackie RT @JonLemire: SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says world will witness the North’s new strategic weapon soon. 9 minutes ago Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will continue developing nuclear programmes and introduce a “new strategic w… 12 minutes ago IndSamachar Kim Jong Un says North Korea to show ‘new strategic weapon’ in near future #KimJongUn #NorthKorea https://t.co/tkAdYo9JwR 12 minutes ago db-all Kim Jong Un Says North Korea May Test Again – NPR https://t.co/mexDT4Ml83 https://t.co/gAdvbhQkYr 19 minutes ago Ken McLean North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the world will witness a “new strategic weapon” from the regime in the near fu… https://t.co/Wi1bfBDj4y 21 minutes ago