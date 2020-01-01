Global  

Kim Jong Un Says North Korea No Longer Bound By Testing Moratorium

NPR Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The North Korean leader made his remarks to a session of the ruling Workers Party Central Committee. He accused the U.S. of failing to reciprocate the North's diplomatic gestures.
News video: Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea

Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea 00:32

 North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said there “will never” be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. Jong Un said it won’t happen if the U.S. “persists in its hostile policy towards” Korea. According to CNN, Jong Un said the country’s security will be guaranteed by staying on constant...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA [Video]Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA

North Korean state media KCNA said that leader Kim Jong Un is planning to reveal a new strategic weapon in the new year, following stalled talks with Washington over concessions in denuclearisation..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:53Published

Reuters: North Korea To Present 'New Path' For U.S. Relations [Video]Reuters: North Korea To Present 'New Path' For U.S. Relations

Kim Jong-un is expected to announce a new plan of action after the U.S. missed a Pyongyang-imposed deadline in denuclearization talks.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea no longer bound by self-imposed Moratorium on Nuclear Tests: Kim Jong-un

Seoul [South Korea] Jan 1 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that he is longer bound by his self-imposed moratorium on a long-range missile and...
Sify Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Trump (Again) Dismisses Threats From Kim Jong Un: ‘He Likes Me, I Like Him, We Get Along’

President Donald Trump dismissed threats from North Korea on New Year’s Eve, noting that he has a good relationship with the North Korean leader who he...
Mediaite Also reported by •ReutersNew Zealand Herald

NanaB_2010

#Autismmomlife RT @BNONews: US-NORTH KOREA DEAL FALLS APART - Kim says US failed to reward North Korea's pause in testing - Says no reason to continue pau… 3 minutes ago

ECIGCANADAZONE

ECIG CANADA ZONE Kim Jong Un Says North Korea May Test Again : NPR https://t.co/ad9f5cnDL7 https://t.co/dpouT11Hic 7 minutes ago

middlenamebear

just teddy RT @WSJ: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the world will witness a “new strategic weapon” from the isolated regime in the near future h… 8 minutes ago

GeminijlwWilson

jackie RT @JonLemire: SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says world will witness the North’s new strategic weapon soon. 9 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will continue developing nuclear programmes and introduce a “new strategic w… 12 minutes ago

Indsamachar

IndSamachar Kim Jong Un says North Korea to show ‘new strategic weapon’ in near future #KimJongUn #NorthKorea https://t.co/tkAdYo9JwR 12 minutes ago

dbbest3

db-all Kim Jong Un Says North Korea May Test Again – NPR https://t.co/mexDT4Ml83 https://t.co/gAdvbhQkYr 19 minutes ago

KenMcLean9229

Ken McLean North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the world will witness a “new strategic weapon” from the regime in the near fu… https://t.co/Wi1bfBDj4y 21 minutes ago

