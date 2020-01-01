Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US to deploy troops to Middle East after embassy attack

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A move taken hours after demonstrators stormed its embassy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq rocket attack kills US contractor, wounds military personnel [Video]Iraq rocket attack kills US contractor, wounds military personnel

Washington calls on Baghdad to take steps to protect American interests in country in face of attacks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:50Published

Analysis: Why did Iraqi protesters attack Iran's embassy? [Video]Analysis: Why did Iraqi protesters attack Iran's embassy?

Iraq is stepping up its response to mass protests across the country after an attack on an Iranian embassy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US to deploy troops to Middle East after embassy attack

Washington, Jan 1 (IANS) The US will send 750 soldiers to the Middle East, following an attack by pro-Iranian protesters on the US embassy in Baghdad.
Sify

U.S. to send 750 troops to Middle East after embassy attack

An estimated 6,000 protesters stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday morning, smashing a door and setting fire to a reception area.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ladude2014

Scott RT @KaraMar111: So, Our men & Women will be fighting against the scum that Obama et al gave millions to. God Bless our @POTUS & our Troups.… 4 seconds ago

SeKuRiGo

🇳🇱TheoH🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @hdevreij: Up to 4,000 US troops could deploy to Middle East amid Baghdad unrest: officials https://t.co/ljp3e7eITG #FoxNews 5 minutes ago

berttaling

gijsbert taling RT @TheGeneral_0: Obama sent a pile of money while Trump sends a clear message🤔. Up to 4,000 US troops could deploy to Middle East amid Ba… 7 minutes ago

JessieR74285725

Jessie Rodriguez RT @LoriinUtah: .@realDonaldTrump will not mess around, unlike @BarackObama. We will never forget Benghazi, and the disaster BO and @Hillar… 8 minutes ago

Charlot53399013

chachi_921 RT @usmc_army: Looks like ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is not going to let the Embassy fall like ⁦@HillaryClinton⁩ did. Up to 4,000 US troops could… 12 minutes ago

otrtd_nd

OTRTD RT @tgradous: Up to 4,000 US troops could deploy to Middle East amid Baghdad unrest: officials https://t.co/D7wLwCV00l @FoxNews 15 minutes ago

irannewsdaily

irannewsdaily US troops to deploy in Middle East amid Iraq unrest TEHRAN (Iran News) – Up to 4,000 forces of the US troops have… https://t.co/xMNtHzCYOw 16 minutes ago

KimHoNguyen

KimHoNguyen RT @LucasFoxNews: Up to 4,000 U.S. troops could deploy to Middle East in coming days: officials 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.