Hong Kong protesters vow to 'keep fighting' in New Year's Day march

France 24 Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters began marching in Hong Kong on New Year’s Day, demanding concessions from the city’s embattled government as the civil unrest that convulsed the Chinese-ruled city for over half a year spills into 2020.
News video: Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong

Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong 01:32

 Hong Kong welcomed the new year with protests spilling into the streets on New Year's Eve, as thousands of protesters marched across the city on New Year's Day. Libby Hogan reports.

