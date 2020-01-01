Hong Kong protesters vow to 'keep fighting' in New Year's Day march
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters began marching in Hong Kong on New Year’s Day, demanding concessions from the city’s embattled government as the civil unrest that convulsed the Chinese-ruled city for over half a year spills into 2020.
