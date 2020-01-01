Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of Cyprus

Reuters Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Holidaymakers should boycott Cyprus after a court found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by a group of Israeli youths, the woman's mother said on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mother of Briton jailed for alleging rape backs Cyprus boycott

Mother of Briton jailed for alleging rape backs Cyprus boycott 06:23

 Mother, angered by court ruling that her daughter falsified gang-rape claim, says Cyprus is 'absolutely not safe'.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying [Video]Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying

A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago. Sarah Charlton reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published

British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape [Video]British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape

A British teenager has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus. The 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mother of British teen jailed for alleging gang rape backs Cyprus boycott

Speaking to BBC radio, the woman's mother said she supported calls on social media for British holidaymakers to avoid the island. ;
Jerusalem Post

Calls for boycott of Cyprus grow after British teen found guilty of fabricating rape claim

Protesters are calling for the boycott of Cyprus over its Monday verdict that a British teen had fabricated her claim that a dozen Israeli men gang-raped her at...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •SBSBelfast TelegraphSydney Morning HeraldReutersBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.