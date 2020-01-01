'Auld Lang Syne' In The Time Of Brexit Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Scottish town of Inverness gathers every new year to sing Robert Burns' famed ode "Auld Lang Syne" to old friends. It's particularly poignant now as the U.K. prepares to leave the European Union. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this