Thousands march in Hong Kong on New Year's Day, pledge to "keep fighting"
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters began marching in Hong Kong on New Year's Day, demanding concessions from the city's embattled government as the civil unrest that convulsed the Chinese-ruled city for over half a year spills into 2020.Gathering on a grass lawn in Victoria Park under grey skies, citizens young and old, many dressed in black and some masked, carried signs such as "Freedom is not free" before setting off.