Thousands march in Hong Kong on New Year's Day, pledge to "keep fighting"

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters began marching in Hong Kong on New Year's Day, demanding concessions from the city's embattled government as the civil unrest that convulsed the Chinese-ruled city for over half a year spills into 2020.Gathering on a grass lawn in Victoria Park under grey skies, citizens young and old, many dressed in black and some masked, carried signs such as "Freedom is not free" before setting off.
News video: Hong Kong demonstrators demand autonomy from China

Hong Kong demonstrators demand autonomy from China 04:18

 The demonstrators want an inquiry into the alleged police brutality.

