Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pope Francis equates violence against women to profaning God

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday decried violence against women, saying that it is like profaning God. He contended that if we want a better world in the new year, we should treat women with dignity. He added that involving women in decision-making is key to making humanity more peaceful and united. In […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass [Video]Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass

Pope Francis assured the faithful on Christmas Eve that God loves everyone, “even the worst of us”, as he celebrated the joyous birth of Christ after a less-than-joyful year of scandals and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

A Rapist in Your Path’: Chile’s women protest abuse [Video]A Rapist in Your Path’: Chile’s women protest abuse

Women over 40 are joining the protest started by younger Chileans to protest violence against women by men.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis: Honor the dignity of women for a better world in 2020

Vatican City, Jan 1, 2020 / 05:15 am (CNA).- Pope Francis began the new year with a call for the dignity of women to be honored -- not exploited for profit and...
CNA

Pope Francis marks Christmas Eve with reminder that God loves 'even the worst of us'

Pope Francis assured the faithful on Christmas Eve that God loves everyone — “even the worst of us” — as he celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ after...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

EINAdvertising

EIN Advertising News Pope Francis equates violence against women to profaning God https://t.co/T937yFyNvl 8 minutes ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Pope Francis equates violence against women to profaning God https://t.co/q2qJ0qm29s 14 minutes ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#WorldNews: #Pope Francis Equates Violence Against Women to Profaning God #News": https://t.co/4UrRvlBWGF 15 minutes ago

kakmidah

Kak Midah #VATICAN CITY: #Pope Francis equates violence against women to profaning God https://t.co/xQLY0aKmpm 33 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Pope Francis Equates Violence Against Women to Profaning God - https://t.co/Qy1ikTEaJJ 36 minutes ago

ZaqsPolitics

ZAQS Politics News Pope Francis equates violence against women to profaning God https://t.co/SSZJdhmljI 38 minutes ago

SMcK17

Shawn McKenzie 🇺🇸 Pope Francis equates violence against women to profaning God https://t.co/O9WCshMPOH - @WISH_TV 51 minutes ago

youthtimes

The Youth Times Pope Francis Equates Violence Against Women To Profaning God https://t.co/PAGQ6SJ3ut 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.