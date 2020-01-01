Global  

North Korean leader 'skips' set-piece New Year's speech

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared to skip his set-piece New Year speech on Wednesday, with analysts suggesting the move may have been to avoid implicitly admitting mistakes in the last two years of diplomacy with the US.
Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall

North Korean leader Kim's New Year speech may unveil key policy changes to ease sanctions, say geopolitical analysts.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •SifyReuters IndiaSeattle Times

Kim Jong Un's new year speech may shed light on the North's 'new way' forward

Nuclear talks between the North and the US have been largely stalled since the collapse of a February summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi.
SBS Also reported by •Zee NewsReuters

