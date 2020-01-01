Global  

Archie is the highlight of Prince Harry's year-end Instagram video

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
London: 

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had an eventful 2019. They had showcased the major events they were a part of in a year-end video posted on their official Instagram account. But the highlight of the video was their son Archie, who was born in May last year.

One of the pictures used in the...
News video: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie 00:33

 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an end-of-year video on Tuesday on the official Sussex Royal Instagram page. The video includes a new adorable photo of Prince Harry with his 8-month-old son Archie. Archie wore what appears to be baby Ugg boots, a camel coat, and a hat with pom-poms for ears....

