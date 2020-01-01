Global  

Carlos Ghosn: Fugitive former Nissan boss to give press conference on his dramatic escape 'in a musical instrument case' from Japan

Independent Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Carlos Ghosn denies charges of financial misconduct as head of global automotive giant
News video: Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan despite facing trial

Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan despite facing trial 01:39

 Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn who was under strict bail conditions not to leave Japan, has fled for Lebanon. Libby Hogan reports.

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Has Fled To Lebanon [Video]Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Has Fled To Lebanon

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has been held in Japan for more than a year awaiting trial on charges of financial wrongdoing.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Ghosn flees to Lebanon, won't be 'held hostage' [Video]Ghosn flees to Lebanon, won't be 'held hostage'

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was in Lebanon on Tuesday after fleeing what he said was a &quot;rigged&quot; justice system in Japan, raising questions about how one of the world&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published


Live special: Carlos Ghosn, what's next?

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has fled to Lebanon from Japan — where he was out on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct — surprising even...
France 24

Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Jumped Bail, Fled Japan ‘Fearing For His Life’ Say Sources

By Khaldon Azhari Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss, Carlos Ghosn, fled Japan because he “feared for his life and was depressed,” exclusive sources have told...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •AutocarReutersReuters IndiaDeutsche WelleNPR

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Carlos Ghosn: Fugitive former Nissan boss to give press conference on his dramatic escape 'in a musical instrument case' fro… 7 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Carlos Ghosn: Fugitive former Nissan boss to give press conference on his dramatic escape 'in a musical instrument… https://t.co/4HrJQVC1Hd 30 minutes ago

CorpCrimeReport

Russell Mokhiber RT @Independent: Fugitive former Nissan boss to give press conference on his dramatic escape 'in a musical instrument case' from Japan http… 2 hours ago

MichaelH14

Michael H. RT @MichaelH14: “Fugitive former Nissan boss to give press conference on his dramatic escape 'in a musical instrument case' from Japan” I… 2 hours ago

MichaelH14

Michael H. “Fugitive former Nissan boss to give press conference on his dramatic escape 'in a musical instrument case' from Ja… https://t.co/lWLvIJ6J43 2 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Fugitive former Nissan boss to give press conference on his dramatic escape 'in a musical instrument case' from Jap… https://t.co/8FIPFL4N3C 3 hours ago

