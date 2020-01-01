Global  

North Korea promises to reveal a "new strategic weapon"

CBS News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
In another challenge to the U.S., North Korea's leader is promising to reveal a "new strategic weapon." Kim Jong Un's vow was announced after North Korea's capital celebrated the new year. According to the state-run media, Kim threatened shocking action and said North Korea could end a moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and missiles, but he also left the door open to dialogue with the U.S.
News video: Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA

Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA 01:53

 North Korean state media KCNA said that leader Kim Jong Un is planning to reveal a new strategic weapon in the new year, following stalled talks with Washington over concessions in denuclearisation talks. Jayson Albano reports.

North Korea to develop new 'strategic' weapon: Kim

Kim Jong Un has declared that "the world will witness a new strategic weapon" in the near future. The North Korean leader has said that Pyongyang will no longer...
Pompeo hopes North Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he hoped North Korea would "choose peace" after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would...
