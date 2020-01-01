North Korea promises to reveal a "new strategic weapon"

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

In another challenge to the U.S., North Korea's leader is promising to reveal a "new strategic weapon." Kim Jong Un's vow was announced after North Korea's capital celebrated the new year. According to the state-run media, Kim threatened shocking action and said North Korea could end a moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and missiles, but he also left the door open to dialogue with the U.S.


