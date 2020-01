Can Trudeau count on stable Liberal minority? Not necessarily, warns Bob Rae Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Former interim Liberal leader Bob Rae speaks from experience when he expresses skepticism about the conventional wisdom that Justin Trudeau's Liberals won a strong, stable minority in the Oct. 21 election -- 13 seats shy of a majority -- and should have little difficulty surviving, with the help of one or more opposition parties, for at least a couple of years. 👓 View full article

