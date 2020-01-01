Pope apologises for "bad example" of slapping arm of pilgrim who tugged him Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Pope Francis apologised on Wednesday for having angrily slapped a woman's arm when she had grabbed hold of his hand and yanked him towards her, saying he had lost his patience and set a "bad example". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Aquiles Pinto RT @Reuters: Pope apologises for 'bad example' of slapping arm of pilgrim who tugged him https://t.co/xehyMuz22M https://t.co/rKtlEHSg1F 58 seconds ago