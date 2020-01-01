Global  

Germany zoo fire kills more than 30 animals, may have been sparked by New Year's Eve 'sky lanterns'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Every animal inside an ape house at a zoo in Germany died after a fire erupted in the early hours of New Year's Day in a blaze that may have been caused by sky lanterns launched to celebrate the holiday, according to officials. 
 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it's best to leave New Year's Eve fireworks to the professionals.

