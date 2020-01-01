Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australian zoo director bundles monkeys and pandas into his home to save them from deadly wildfires

Independent Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Zoo chief and his staff rescued under-threat animals by converting their homes into makeshift wildlife refugee camps
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters strip off outside Thai department store that has kept a gorilla on the top floor since 1993 [Video]Protesters strip off outside Thai department store that has kept a gorilla on the top floor since 1993

Animal rights campaigners covered in body paint stripped off and held a protest on Monday (November 25) outside a Thai department store which has kept a gorilla on the top floor since 1993. Three..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia fires: Mogo Zoo animals saved by staff efforts

All 200 animals survived a huge wildfire, with monkeys, pandas and a tiger kept at a zookeeper's home.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Thisisjulie66

Julie brown RT @Independent: Australian zoo director bundles monkeys and pandas into his home to save them from deadly wildfires https://t.co/HCrM1IXT3b 6 minutes ago

Hossylass

Hoss RT @SocialistVoice: Australian zoo director at Mogo Wildlife Park bundles monkeys and pandas into his home to save them from deadly wildfir… 25 minutes ago

IndyWorld

Indy World Australian zoo director bundles monkeys and pandas into his home to save them from deadly wildfires https://t.co/3rMdint8uo 35 minutes ago

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice 🌐 Australian zoo director at Mogo Wildlife Park bundles monkeys and pandas into his home to save them from deadly wil… https://t.co/VoX3HhkIYb 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.