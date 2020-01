Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Watch VideoNorth Korea may soon resume nuclear and long-range missile tests.



In a speech to members of the ruling Workers Party, leader Kim Jong-un said he no longer feels bound to his self-imposed suspension of such tests.



