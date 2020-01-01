Canadian teen climber falls 152 metres on Oregon's Mount Hood and survives

A 16-year-old Canadian mountain climber is somehow recovering with just a broken leg after falling 152 metres on Oregon's Mount Hood.



Recent related news from verified sources Rescue underway for teen climber after fall on Mount Hood MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — A 16-year-old mountain climber fell 500 feet (152 meters) on Mount Hood Monday and survived, authorities said. The Clackamas County...

Seattle Times



Mount Hood climbing fall: Teen plunges 500 feet – and survives A 16-year-old climber has survived with only a leg injury after falling more than 500 feet on Oregon’s Mount Hood.

FOXNews.com



