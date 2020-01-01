Global  

Canadian teen climber falls 152 metres on Oregon's Mount Hood and survives

CTV News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A 16-year-old Canadian mountain climber is somehow recovering with just a broken leg after falling 152 metres on Oregon's Mount Hood.
