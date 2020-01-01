At least 16 dead, 5 wounded in central Mexico prison riot

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 16 inmates in a central Mexico prison were killed and five more were wounded in a riot that closed out a violent 2019 for the country, authorities said. Zacatecas state security secretary Ismael Camberos Hernández told local press that authorities confiscated four guns that they believe were introduced to […] 👓 View full article

