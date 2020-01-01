Pope Francis apologizes after slapping woman's hand who grabbed him in St. Peter's Square
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A New Year's Eve video shows the pope smacking a woman's hand after she yanks him towards her.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota
WEB EXTRA: Pulling The Pope
Pope Francis was greeting people in St. Peter's Square on New Year's Eve when he had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed the Pope's hand and pulled him toward her.
Credit: CBS4 Miami
