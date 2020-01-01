Global  

Pope Francis apologizes after slapping woman's hand who grabbed him in St. Peter's Square

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A New Year's Eve video shows the pope smacking a woman's hand after she yanks him towards her.
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Pope Slaps Away Grabby Woman's Hand

Pope Slaps Away Grabby Woman's Hand 00:57

 Pope Francis slapped a woman's hand after he had to pull himself away from her in St. Peter's Square on Tuesday, Kim Johnson reports (0:57). WCCO This Morning - January 1, 2020

Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand [Video]Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand

Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her. In his new year wishes to the public in St Peter’s Square, Francis confessed to losing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

WEB EXTRA: Pulling The Pope [Video]WEB EXTRA: Pulling The Pope

Pope Francis was greeting people in St. Peter's Square on New Year's Eve when he had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed the Pope's hand and pulled him toward her.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis struggles to free himself from woman in St. Peter's Square, video shows

A visibly annoyed Pope Francis slapped away a woman's hand and pulled himself away from her while greeting a crowd in St. Peter's Square Tuesday night. 
FOXNews.com

Pope Francis apologizes for slapping a woman's hand away after her rough grab

In a New Year's message, Pope Francis denounced violence against women, saying they should be treated with dignity. He also apologized for his response when a...
CBS News


