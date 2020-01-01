Business Card Maker Expertly Handles a D-Bag Car Salesman Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

You want 500 business cards? You'll get 500 business cards. You want 500 business cards? You'll get 500 business cards. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Texas 'biohacker' able to open garage door after microchip implant A Texas "biohacker" shows how easy it is to open a garage door after getting a microchip implanted into his hand on November 3. Filmed in Georgetown, footage shows the device being inserted into.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:09Published on November 6, 2019

Tweets about this