Study Says FDA Program To Police Opioids Largely Failed

Newsy Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A new study says a lack of oversight by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is hurting efforts to crack down on the inappropriate prescription of opioids. 

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University looked over thousands of pages of FDA...
News video: Study Says FDA Program To Police Opioids Largely Failed

Study Says FDA Program To Police Opioids Largely Failed

 The study was published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

