Protesters leave US embassy compound in Baghdad

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
After being fired at with tear gas, demonstrators who rallied against deadly US air strikes heed calls to retreat.
News video: Protesters leave US embassy compound in Baghdad

Protesters leave US embassy compound in Baghdad 02:50

 As thousands gather to take movement into new year, police fire tear gas and arrest 'pro-democracy' protesters.

Protesters Advance On U.S. Embassy In Iraq Following Deadly Airstrikes [Video]Protesters Advance On U.S. Embassy In Iraq Following Deadly Airstrikes

Demonstrators breached the compound's perimeter as tensions are high following American airstrikes that killed members of an Iranian-backed militia.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

Iran-backed militia end the Baghdad U.S. embassy siege [Video]Iran-backed militia end the Baghdad U.S. embassy siege

Leaders of the Iran-backed paramilitary groups tied to violent protesters surrounding the U.S. embassy in Baghdad have convinced supporters to leave the area. In Washington, the political fallout has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published


US embassy attack: Protesters withdraw after standoff in Iraq

Protesters have left the US embassy compound in Baghdad, but the situation remains tense.
BBC News Also reported by •Deutsche WelleCBC.caSify

Trump: Iran 'fully responsible' for tensions around US embassy

US president blames Iran for protesters storming US embassy compound in Baghdad as he calls on Iraq for support.
Al Jazeera


