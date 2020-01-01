`Captain America’ actress charged with killing mom in Kansas Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An actress who had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger” is accused of fatally stabbing her mother inside a suburban Kansas City home. Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested Tuesday by police in Olathe, Kansas, the Kansas City Star reported. She is charged with second-degree murder and […] 👓 View full article

