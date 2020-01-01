Global  

Pete Buttigieg raises $24.7 million during the 4th quarter

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg’s campaign says he raised more than $24.7 million in the last three months and now has a campaign staff of 500 people nationwide, a show of financial and organizational strength heading into the presidential primaries. In a memo from campaign manager Mike Schmuhl, Buttigieg’s campaign said on Wednesday […]
