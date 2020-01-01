Global  

Pope Francis apologizes for losing his patience after slapping woman’s hand

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Pope Francis has apologized after he appeared to lose his cool when a woman violently grabbed his hand while he greeted pilgrims at the Vatican on New Year’s Eve.
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Pope Francis struggles free after woman grabs his hand outside Vatican

Watch: Pope Francis struggles free after woman grabs his hand outside Vatican 00:22

 The pope slapped the woman's hand twice before she would let go. View on euronews

Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand [Video]Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand

Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her. In his new year wishes to the public in St Peter’s Square, Francis confessed to losing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City [Video]Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City

Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up. During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. According to Reuters, the Pope..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Pope Francis apologises for slapping woman's hand after backlash

The 83-year-old pope has apologised after he slapped away the hand of a woman who grabbed him during a New Year's Eve appearance.
SBS Also reported by •Reuters•Brisbane Times•CBS News•Reuters India•WorldNews•USATODAY.com•Sify•FOXNews.com•BBC News•Daily Caller•Daily Record

Pope issues statement over 'losing patience' with well-wisher who grabbed hand

Pope issues statement over 'losing patience' with well-wisher who grabbed handIn his new year wishes to the public in St Peter's Square, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was walking in the square on Tuesday...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Reuters India•USATODAY.com•Daily Caller

