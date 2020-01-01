Global  

Pope Francis apologises after smacking women's hand

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Pope Francis apologises after smacking women's handPope Francis was making his way through a New Year's Eve crowd in St. Peter's Square on Tuesday, smiling and clutching hands with well-wishers. But then, just as Francis was turning away, a woman caught him by surprise - and got a...
News video: Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City

Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City 00:32

 Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up. During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. According to Reuters, the Pope seemed to cause him pain and he quickly retrieved his hand. The woman made the sign of the cross as the...

WEB EXTRA: Pope Pulls Away From Woman Who Grabbed And Pulled His Hand [Video]WEB EXTRA: Pope Pulls Away From Woman Who Grabbed And Pulled His Hand

Pope Francis was greeting people in St. Peter's Square on New Year's Eve when he had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed the his hand and pulled him toward her.

Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's clutch [Video]Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's clutch

A visibly indignant Pope Francis had to pull himself away from a woman in a crowd in St Peter's Square on Tuesday after she grabbed his hand and yanked him towards her.

Pope Francis apologises for slapping woman's hand after backlash

The 83-year-old pope has apologised after he slapped away the hand of a woman who grabbed him during a New Year's Eve appearance.
SBS

Pope Francis equates violence against women to profaning God

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday decried violence against women, saying that it is like profaning God. He contended that if we want a better world...
Seattle Times

garvangrant

Garvan Grant BREAKING: Pope Francis apologises after slapping hand of woman who grabbed him. God is unimpressed. ‘Maybe I should… https://t.co/MDIrvZrozJ 3 minutes ago

arzu8134

Arzu Hacısalihoğlu RT @standardnews: Pope Francis apologises for ‘poor example’ after slapping woman’s hand https://t.co/akQDTmPLvV 7 minutes ago

flatlander_2k5

Terry Chaffee 🏳️‍🌈 Feel ya, Pope. https://t.co/nV9w6aw09Z 8 minutes ago

happeningsng

Happenings Media Ng ‘I’ve set a bad example’ — Pope apologises after slapping woman who pulled him. . Pope Francis has tendered an apol… https://t.co/z3ubAqMq7L 9 minutes ago

bth_beth

Beth Malley RT @batalysta: Pope apologises after slapping female worshipper who grabbed his hand https://t.co/mnNwyqRpzp via @MailOnline 12 minutes ago

Kanareid

Karen Reid Pope apologises after slapping female worshipper who grabbed his hand https://t.co/hSm7k5ASsi 12 minutes ago

thehwup

The HollyWood Unplugged #Pope Francis apologises after slapping woman’s hand in St Peters Square #PopeFrancis #StPetersSquare 🎥… https://t.co/40RAUl9qHk 15 minutes ago

MonsterPete

Peter Primich Pope Francis apologises after slapping female worshipper who grabbed his hand https://t.co/PbyBSPlfSY 16 minutes ago

