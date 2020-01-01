Tense moments prevailed in Audiyappa Naicken Street in Parrys after two Tangedco workers were electrocuted while they were working on a transformer on



Recent related videos from verified sources Two adorable wild leopard cubs surprise farm workers in South India Workers at a sugarcane farm in South India were surprised to find two tiny, wild leopard cubs. The men had gathered to cut ripe sugarcane stalks when they spotted the adorable felines in Mudhagere.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43Published 2 weeks ago Two Park District Workers Jump Out Before Truck Plunges Into Lake Michigan Two Chicago Park District workers were spreading salt on the icy Lakefront Trail on Wednesday morning, when their truck started slipping. They were able to get out safely before the truck went into.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:30Published on December 11, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this Tester MA Two Tangedco workers electrocuted, case registered https://t.co/JqbPYMtIOF 1 week ago