Watch VideoThe Diocese of Charlotte, North Carolina, published a list of 14 clergy members "credibly accused of child sexual abuse" since the diocese was established in the 1970s.Bishop Peter J. Jugis released the list of alleged abusers in a statement on Monday. Six other clergy members are accused of abuse in western

