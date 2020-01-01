Global  

President Trump Signs Law Targeting Illegal Robocalls

Wednesday, 1 January 2020
President Trump Signs Law Targeting Illegal RobocallsWatch VideoOn Monday, President Trump signed into law a bill that seeks to drastically reduce the number of illegal robocalls Americans receive. 

Known as the TRACED Act, the law allows the FCC to levy civil penalties of up to $10,000 per illegal call. It also requires companies that provide calling services to use call...
News video: President Trump Signs Law Targeting Illegal Robocalls

President Trump Signs Law Targeting Illegal Robocalls 01:06

 The TRACED Act seeks to reduce the number of illegal robocalls that Americans receive.

