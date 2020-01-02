Military moves in to help mass-scale evacuation from Australian bushfires

Tens of thousands of holiday makers raced to evacuate popular seaside towns on Australia's east coast on Wednesday, fleeing ahead of advancing bushfires, as military ships and helicopters planned missions to rescue thousands more trapped by the blazes.



