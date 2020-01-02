Giuliani Says He Would Testify At Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () By Ken Bredemeier
Rudy Giuliani, U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and a key figure in pressing Ukraine to launch investigations to benefit Trump politically, says he would testify at the president’s looming impeachment trial and do whatever he can to see him acquitted.
Joe Biden said in an interview he would not comply with a Senate subpoena for the impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Biden said it would be a tactic by President Donald Trump to distract from his wrongdoing. Yet he recently clarified his remarks after receiving backlash for not wanting to...
Chief Justice John Roberts issued a warning about the dangers of misinformation in the internet era. According to Politico, Roberts is presiding over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. He..
President Trump often surrounds himself with lawyers he sees as being good on TV. But the key attorney for Trump's Senate impeachment trial is better known for... NPR Also reported by •Reuters India •NYTimes.com •Zee News •Sify •Reuters