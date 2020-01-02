Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-partner Nick Gordon dies at 30

Bobbi Brown's MasterClass is the first in the company's new lifestyle category. At a time when stark contours and shiny red lips were in fashion, Brown revolutionized the beauty industry. Brown's class..

Bobbi Brown Stresses That Beauty Come From The Inside Out After jumping into makeup after graduating from college artist, makeup pioneer Bobbi Brown explains why her message of "beauty from the inside out" is so important to women today. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 00:56Published 3 weeks ago