Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Weatherproof Sheep? How To Enhance Animal Resilience To Climate Change

Eurasia Review Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Adverse impacts of climate change are increasingly felt across the world, with weather variability posing a serious threat to both crop and livestock production. Recognising the urgent need to address these challenges, the EU-funded iSAGE project continues developing strategies to enhance animal resilience and adaptability....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A climate change solution that's right under our feet | Asmeret Asefaw Berhe [Video]A climate change solution that's right under our feet | Asmeret Asefaw Berhe

There's two times more carbon in the earth's soil than in all of its vegetation and the atmosphere -- combined. Biogeochemist Asmeret Asefaw Berhe dives into the science of soil and shares how we could..

Credit: TED     Duration: 13:42Published

Angela Merkel vows to try and fight climate change [Video]Angela Merkel vows to try and fight climate change

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “everything humanly possible” must be done to fight climate change. Merkel admitted she would not “live long enough to witness the worst effects of global..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How Some Florida Communities Are Adjusting To Climate Change

Repeated flooding from severe weather is forcing communities in Florida to plan for climate change. But the high costs suggest some homes and neighborhoods will...
NPR

Destruction from 15 natural disasters cost $1bn each

Destruction from 15 natural disasters cost $1bn eachParis — At least 15 natural disasters linked to climate change this year caused damage of over $1bn and seven of them cost at least $10bn, UK charity Christian...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

AvoFreshMexico

AvoFresh México Weatherproof Sheep? How To Enhance Animal Resilience To Climate Change https://t.co/6j9MGfRfPM 2 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Weatherproof Sheep? How To Enhance Animal Resilience To Climate Change https://t.co/CLX0l4EzEy https://t.co/epo3HYiss4 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.