Pope Francis Apologizes For Losing Patience With Woman Who Grabbed Him

Eurasia Review Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
By Courtney Mares

Pope Francis apologized Wednesday for losing his patience with a woman who grabbed his arm in St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve.

“Many times we lose our patience; me too. I apologize for yesterday’s bad example,” Pope Francis said in a departure from his prepared remarks for the Angelus...
0
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand

Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand 00:37

 Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her. In his new year wishes to the public in St Peter’s Square, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was walking in the square on Tuesday night to admire the...

Pope Francis Apologizes [Video]Pope Francis Apologizes

Pope Francis apologized a day after he was seen slapping a woman's hand.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

WEB EXTRA: Pulling The Pope [Video]WEB EXTRA: Pulling The Pope

Pope Francis was greeting people in St. Peter's Square on New Year's Eve when he had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed the Pope's hand and pulled him toward her.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis apologizes for losing his patience after slapping woman’s hand

Pope Francis has apologized after he appeared to lose his cool when a woman violently grabbed his hand while he greeted pilgrims at the Vatican on New Year’s...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersJust JaredCBS NewsSeattle TimesWorldNews

Tweets about this

MHarapanita

Mbah Melidjan RT @bertkreischer: Yeah, so unlike a priest hit somebody. #FatherMcGinn Pope Francis apologizes for losing his patience after slapping wom… 23 minutes ago

Dina26906734

Dina RT @Suluclac: This needs to remain front & center. His politics & position make him a threat to western culture —>> Pope Francis apologizes… 23 minutes ago

NiniTravolta

ninitravolta RT @jennfranconews: #NEW: Pope Francis apologizes and admits to losing his patience after a woman violently grabbed his hand while he greet… 26 minutes ago

KPatriot4Trump

kira Pope Francis apologizes for losing his patience after slapping woman’s hand https://t.co/SlHo9ATQ1u 31 minutes ago

FrAdrianSharp

Fr Adrian Sharp RT @EWTNVatican: “Many times we lose our patience; me too. I apologize for yesterday's bad example,” #PopeFrancis Pope Francis apologized… 44 minutes ago

vibespedrina

Heart❤️of an ANGEL RT @katolikongpinoy: Pope Francis apologized for losing his patience with a woman who grabbed his arm in St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s E… 52 minutes ago

Cannonballs17

Patrick Cannon He is human and it's great #human Pope Francis apologizes for losing his patience after slapping woman’s hand… https://t.co/CzQXzxDY1X 1 hour ago

anaid72

Diana Lynn Pope Francis apologizes for losing his patience after slapping woman’s hand https://t.co/pUtfA8u1R7 1 hour ago

