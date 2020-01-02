5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Chile's Coquimbo

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )





No casualties have been reported yet. The tremors were felt at around 16:51:32 GMT.



Its epicentre was reported at a depth of 45.04 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.



*Catch up on all the latest Crime, National,... An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck near Coquimbo in Chile on Wednesday (local times).No casualties have been reported yet. The tremors were felt at around 16:51:32 GMT.Its epicentre was reported at a depth of 45.04 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.*Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, 👓 View full article

