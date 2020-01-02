Global  

Taiwan top military official missing after helicopter made emergency landing

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Taiwan's top military official is missing after a helicopter made an emergency landing in northern Taiwan, the island's defense ministry said on Thursday.
News video: Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing

Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing 01:25

 Taiwan's top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defence ministry said. Emer McCarthy reports.

