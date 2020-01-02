Global  

Pope Francis apologises for slapping devotee

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
*Vatican City:* Pope Francis apologised Wednesday for slapping a woman who had grabbed him as he greeted a crowd of devotees, shortly before he delivered a speech denouncing "every form of violence against women."

The image of a visibly annoyed Francis slapping his way free from the clutches of an admirer as he walked by...
News video: Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City

Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City 00:32

 Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up. During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. According to Reuters, the Pope seemed to cause him pain and he quickly retrieved his hand. The woman made the sign of the cross as the...

