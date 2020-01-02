Global  

Ralph Nader: Letter To Mitch McConnell And Nancy Pelosi

Eurasia Review Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi I, together with Constitutional Law scholars Louis Fisher and Bruce Fein, proposed that the Senate allow Chief Justice John Roberts to prescribe impeachment trial procedures—subject to veto by a Senate majority. In...
