Who Donald Trump hated most on Twitter in 2019

Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Donald Trump's Twitter tirades defined 2019, as they were almost a daily occurrence, with the 45th US President tweeting more than 1000 times during the impeachment inquiry in October alone.But who exactly got the worst of the US...
President Donald Trump attacked the intelligence community whistleblower on Twitter. According to CNN, in the tweets he included an unsubstantiated name, possibly revealing his identity. Most public officials involved in the impeachment inquiry agree the identity must be protected. While Twitter said...
President Donald Trump retweeted and then deleted a post naming the alleged whistleblower who filed the complaint that became the catalyst for the congressional... Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNews •Mediaite •News24
