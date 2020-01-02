Global  

Beruit Ghosn escape, Google cancer AI, Japan labour

FT.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Lebanon pressed for Carlos Ghosn’s return one week before the former Nissan chairman escaped Japan
News video: Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable'

Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable' 00:52

 The lawyer of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn said that his client's decision to flee Japan as he awaited a criminal trial was "unforgivable" but can understand why he would resort to escape. Junichiro Hironaka told journalists in Tokyo that he was "very surprised by the news" and added that he...

Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources [Video]Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources

Nissan's former boss and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn is said to have been smuggled out of Japan by an undisclosed private security company. Reuters sources say he was personally received by..

Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn reportedly left Japan for Lebanon [Video]Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn reportedly left Japan for Lebanon

According to CNN, former auto titan Carlos Ghosn has left Japan for Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged Japanese justice system." Ghosn's sudden departure comes as he was awaiting a highly..

Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is a nightmare for the country's justice system — and the ousted Nissan exec may now be looking to put that system on trial

Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is a nightmare for the country's justice system — and the ousted Nissan exec may now be looking to put that system on trial· Former Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi chairman Carlos Ghosn has fled Japan, where he had been awaiting trial after a 2018 arrest on financial malfeasance...
Business Insider Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan: sources

Fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn met Lebanon's president after his escape from Japan, where he was smuggled out of house arrest by a private security...
Reuters

