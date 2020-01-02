Global  

At 67,385, India records highest number of babies born on January 1: UNICEF

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Nearly 400,000 babies were born around the world on New Year's Day with India recording the highest number of these births worldwide at 67,385, the UN children's agency said. An estimated 392,078 babies were born around the world on New Year's Day, according to UNICEF. Of this, an estimated 67,385 babies were born in...
Recent related news from verified sources

At 67,385, India records highest number of babies born globally on New Year’s Day: UNICEF

China comes in second, with 46,299 births
Hindu

India welcomes 67,000 babies, world’s most, on January 1

India welcomed an estimated 67,385 babies, the highest in the world, on 2020 on New Year’s Day. It was followed by China (46,299), Nigeria (26,039), Pakistan...
IndiaTimes

