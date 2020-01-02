At 67,385, India records highest number of babies born on January 1: UNICEF
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () *New Delhi:* Nearly 400,000 babies were born around the world on New Year's Day with India recording the highest number of these births worldwide at 67,385, the UN children's agency said. An estimated 392,078 babies were born around the world on New Year's Day, according to UNICEF. Of this, an estimated 67,385 babies were born in...
