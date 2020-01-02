'Captain America' actor stabs mother to death, arrested
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () *Los Angeles:* Actor Mollie Fitzgerald, who featured in a minor role in "Captain America: The First Avenger", has been arrested by the police in the US state of Missouri, for allegedly stabbing her mother. Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested on New Year's Eve by the police in Olathe, Kansas, the Olathe Police Department said in a...
Chris Evans thinks Captain America return would be tough to pull off The actor took on the role of the iconic comic book superhero in 11 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before bringing his run..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:06Published
Kansas [USA], Jan 2 (ANI): An actress who played a minor role in the 2011 Chris Evans starer 'Captain America: The First Avenger' has allegedly stabbed her... Sify Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Independent •TMZ.com