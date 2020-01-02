Global  

'Captain America' actor stabs mother to death, arrested

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
*Los Angeles:* Actor Mollie Fitzgerald, who featured in a minor role in "Captain America: The First Avenger", has been arrested by the police in the US state of Missouri, for allegedly stabbing her mother. Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested on New Year's Eve by the police in Olathe, Kansas, the Olathe Police Department said in a...
