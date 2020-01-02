Global  

French union leader calls for strikes against pension reform to continue

France 24 Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The leader of France's hardline CGT union on Wednesday urged all workers to join pension strikes that have crippled public transport over the past month, as a showdown with President Emmanuel Macron enters a second month.
