Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Police say doorbell camera catches man confess to killing pregnant sister

CTV News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
A Texas man is accused of killing his pregnant sister, and police say a doorbell camera captured his confession to the crime.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wanted man caught with help of license plate reading camera [Video]Wanted man caught with help of license plate reading camera

A wanted man is off the streets thanks to teamwork between two Mid-State police departments, and new technology.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:51Published

Brother Admits To Murdering Pregnant Sister, Staging Her Death As Suicide In The Colony [Video]Brother Admits To Murdering Pregnant Sister, Staging Her Death As Suicide In The Colony

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after police said he admitted to strangling his pregnant sister to death and leaving her body in an alleyway in The Colony.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Doorbell camera recorded ex-college football player's admission to sister's murder: reports

Texas deputies say a doorbell camera recorded an ex-college football player confessing to killing his pregnant sister with a knife, according to reports.
FOXNews.com

Teen killed his 'embarrassing' pregnant sister to protect family, police say

Texas police say a 19-year-old man has admitted to strangling his pregnant older sister - and faking her suicide - out of embarrassment for their family.
The Age Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

1055WERC

News Radio 105.5 WERC National news on 105.5 WERC: Police in Las Vegas have released terrifying video of what appears to be a woman being… https://t.co/K7SdzylzSj 11 seconds ago

coombe49

TDW RT @SkyNews: A man charged with murdering his pregnant sister confessed on a doorbell video to stabbing her to death, police say https://t.… 1 hour ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica A man charged with murdering his pregnant sister confessed on a doorbell video to stabbing her to death, police say https://t.co/vHy8MCl6EI 5 hours ago

SkyNews

Sky News A man charged with murdering his pregnant sister confessed on a doorbell video to stabbing her to death, police say https://t.co/9wFldeyjwT 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.