Sri Lanka extends free tourist visa facility until April 30: Minister
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Sri Lanka on Thursday extended the free visa-on-arrival scheme till April 30 for the citizens of 48 countries, including India, the country's tourism minister said. In April, Sri Lanka suspended its plans to grant visa-on-arrival to citizens of 39 countries after the devastating bombings that killed 258 people.
