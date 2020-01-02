Global  

Sri Lanka extends free tourist visa facility until April 30: Minister

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Sri Lanka on Thursday extended the free visa-on-arrival scheme till April 30 for the citizens of 48 countries, including India, the country's tourism minister said. In April, Sri Lanka suspended its plans to grant visa-on-arrival to citizens of 39 countries after the devastating bombings that killed 258 people.
Sri Lanka extends free tourist visa facility until April 30: Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga

Sri Lanka on January 2 extended the free visa-on-arrival scheme till April 30 for the citizens of 48 countries, including India, Tourism Minister Pra
