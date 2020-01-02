Global  

UK Labour Party Brexit spokesman Starmer ahead in leadership race - poll

Reuters India Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Keir Starmer, Brexit spokesman for Britain's opposition Labour Party, has emerged as the early front runner in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader, according to a poll of members.
News video: Who will win the UK's Labour leadership contest?

Who will win the UK's Labour leadership contest? 02:27

 After Labour suffered its worst defeat since 1935, the race is on to replace leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Thornberry enters Labour leadership race [Video]Thornberry enters Labour leadership race

Emily Thornberry is the first candidate to confirm she is entering the race -- with speculation that Lisa Nandy, Sir Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long Bailey could all put themselves forward.

Emily Thornberry confirms bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader [Video]Emily Thornberry confirms bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader

Labour’s Emily Thornberry has declared her candidacy to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as she revealed she warned him it would be an act of “catastrophic political folly” to back the doomed election. The..

UK Labour Party Brexit spokesman Starmer ahead in leadership race-poll

Keir Starmer, Brexit spokesman for Britain's opposition Labour Party, has emerged as the early front runner in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader,...
Reuters Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

Ousted UK lawmakers blame Labour’s response to anti-Semitism

LONDON (AP) — A group of politicians from Britain’s opposition Labour Party have called for “fundamental change” within their party’s leadership. The...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Japan TodayJerusalem Post

