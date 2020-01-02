UK Labour Party Brexit spokesman Starmer ahead in leadership race - poll
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Keir Starmer, Brexit spokesman for Britain's opposition Labour Party, has emerged as the early front runner in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader, according to a poll of members.
LONDON (AP) — A group of politicians from Britain’s opposition Labour Party have called for “fundamental change” within their party’s leadership. The... Seattle Times Also reported by •Japan Today •Jerusalem Post