Powerful Brush Fires In Australia Cause Deaths, Force Evacuations

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to journalist Matt Bungard of The Sydney Morning Herald about the deadly wildfire season in Australia, which is causing thousands to flee the country's eastern coast.

