Hong Kong legal groups condemn protester insults to judge
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Law Society and Bar Association on Thursday condemned abusive graffiti sprayed by protesters on a court building that insulted a judge by name. The groups called that “an affront to the rule of law and judicial integrity” in the former British colony, which has retained its unique judicial system […]
