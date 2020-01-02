Global  

Hong Kong legal groups condemn protester insults to judge

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Law Society and Bar Association on Thursday condemned abusive graffiti sprayed by protesters on a court building that insulted a judge by name. The groups called that “an affront to the rule of law and judicial integrity” in the former British colony, which has retained its unique judicial system […]
News video: Hong Kong police arrest young protester at peaceful pro-democracy demonstration

Hong Kong police arrest young protester at peaceful pro-democracy demonstration 02:46

 Police in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, arrest a young protester during a peaceful pro-democracy demonstration on New Year's Day (January 1).

Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong rings in New Year [Video]Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong rings in New Year

Protesters at the harbourfront counted down chanting: 'Ten! Nine! Liberate Hong Kong, revolution now!’.

Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong [Video]Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong

Hong Kong welcomed the new year with protests spilling into the streets on New Year's Eve, as thousands of protesters marched across the city on New Year's Day. Libby Hogan reports.

Asia's largest toys and games fair opens next Monday

HONG KONG, Jan 2, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The 46th HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the 11th HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the 20th Hong Kong...
ACN Newswire Also reported by •Sify

Exclusive: Hong Kongers support protester demands; minority wants independence from China - Reuters poll

Hong Kong's protest movement is supported by 59% of city residents polled in a survey conducted for Reuters by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute,...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNewsSify

